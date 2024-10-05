Police have arrested three men after encountering a group armed with "large knives".

Officers were in Parliament Street area shortly after 11:30am today (Saturday 5 October) when they encountered a number of men armed with large knives.

Three men, two aged 23 and a 24-year-old, have been detained on suspicion of affray and are currently in police custody waiting to be questioned.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate any other individuals involved.

Officers have said they will be continuing to patrol the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

Anyone who may have concerns is asked to speak to a local officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 191194.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

