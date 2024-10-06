Emergency services have been on the scene of a large fire in Hartlepool this morning.

Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to the fire at the disused Odeon building on Dent Street in the town just after 11pm last night (Saturday 5 October).

Both fire and police teams have remained at the scene to continue tackling the blaze this morning.

Road closures are in place on York Road, Hart Lane and Raby Road and police are advising people to avoid the area

A spokesperson for C leveland Fire Brigade, this morning, said: " We are currently dealing with a protracted incident involving a building fire (former Odeon Cinema) at York Road, Hartlepool.

"There are currently 2 fire appliances in attendance. Please avoid the area if you can."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...