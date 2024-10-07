Chance to meet Paddington as famous bear arrives in Sunderland

A new visitor has arrived in Sunderland - all the way from darkest Peru.

The sculpture of Paddington Bear appeared in the city as part of a trail across the country.

The marmalade-loving bear, dressed in his signature red hat and blue duffle coat, received a warm welcome at the Bridges shopping centre, with plenty of shoppers stopping to have a look and take a photograph.

Sunderland mayor councillor Allison Chisnal, who unveiled the statue, said: "It was an absolutely amazing to be able to do the unveiling. It's great that he's come to Sunderland to make a home here.

"Just seeing him in real life, the colours that he is and detail. He's fantastic. I'm so happy he's come here."

The first to meet him was three-year-old Fred and his little brother Michael.

Fred Gunn, 3, was the first to meet Paddington. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Mum Stacey Gardner, who said her boys liked to watch Paddington most mornings, added: "It's really, really good. It's just a nice character isn't it? I think it just takes you back to being a little kid. It's a really nice statue as well."

The Paddington Visits trail has been organised to mark the release of Paddington in Peru - the third instalment of the popular film franchise - and is aimed at encouraging fans to explore, like the intrepid bear himself.

Karen Eve, from the Bridges Shopping Centre, said: "We're absolutely made up to have him here in Sunderland. People can come from everywhere, they can jump on the train and come from Newcastle or drive up from Teesside.

"We're hoping that it will attract visitors to the Bridges and they'll all enjoy coming to see him because everybody loves Paddington. He's a bear of every generation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...