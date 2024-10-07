A number of people have been unable to return to their homes after a large fire at a disused cinema.

The former Odeon building on Dent Street, in Hartlepool, was badly damaged in the fire, which started just after 11pm on Saturday 5 October.

Due to the damage, firefighters have been unable to access the building to establish the cause of the blaze.

Cleveland Police said a cordon remains in place and a fence would be put up on Monday (7 October) to keep the public a safe distance from it.

The former cinema suffered significant damage in the fire. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

People are being encouraged to avoid the area.

Some people living in nearby Joicey Court are still living in alternative accommodation after their homes were evacuated because of the fire.

Road closures will remain in place in Raby Road, and the end of Young Street and Dent Street.

Temporary traffic diversions are in place and local public transport providers have been made aware.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Officers would like to thank everyone for their patience and co-operation."

