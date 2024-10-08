Two men have been jailed for 24 years for a knife attack on a boyfriend and girlfriend in a Middlesbrough bus station.

Samura Mahdi attempted to murder an 18-year-old as he protected his girlfriend as they waited for a bus, shortly after 5pm on Monday 20 November 2023.

CCTV footage showed Mahdi and Mohammed Geravandian approach the couple, with Mahdi seen holding a knife at the side of his body.

Geravandian was then seen by the victim placing both hands on his waistband, causing the victim to lunge forward and begin a fight with him.

At the same time, Mahdi pointed the knife and stabbed the teenage victim who then fell to the floor.

The incident occurred at Middlesbrough bus station last November. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Geravandian fled the scene and Mahdi instead ran at the girl with the knife. Her boyfriend intervened and was stabbed numerous times before Mahdi made off through the bus station.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and the 18-year-old boy was taken to James Cook University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Geravandian was then arrested at his home address on Dawley Close in Thornaby and Mahdi at his property on Nut Lane in Middlesbrough.

Both were charged with attempted murder and were found guilty in a nine-day trial at Teesside Crown Court in May.

Mahdi was sentenced to 24 years while Geravandian was sentenced to 24 years with a further nine months added for failing to provide police with the PIN to his phone.

The pair were sentenced at Teesside Crown Court. Credit: PA

Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, from Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "This was a premeditated attack to murder a teenage boy and his girlfriend.

"The pair concealed their identity before brazenly walking into a busy bus station to commit violence in front of numerous members of the public.

"To try and protect himself as well as his girlfriend, the victim fought the attackers, however he was struck numerous times. His bravery in that moment meant they were both lucky to have survived but will live with the trauma of what took place that day for a long time.

"We also have a teenager and a young person going to prison for a long time and that should serve as a stark reminder that no good can come from carrying a knife. Not only is it illegal and you could be jailed if found in possession of one – but it can have tragic consequences that could cause serious harm including the loss of life."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...