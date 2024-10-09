Heavy rain has brought flooding to areas across the North East and North Yorkshire - closing the A1 in both directions and causing major disruption for commuters.

There are severe delays on the A1(M) in County Durham where traffic has been brought to a standstill due to flooding from J60 A689 (Bradbury) to J59 A167 (Newton Aycliffe).

Congestion is reported to J61 (Bowburn) for southbound traffic and J58 (Burtree) for motorists heading northbound.

It is also very slow through the roadworks at Rushyford roundabout.

Elsewhere in County Durham, the road is impassable due to flooding on the A68 West Auckland Road Northbound from A1(M) J58 Burtree (Burtree Gate) to Farmers Auction Market (West Park, Darlington).

Footage taken by Lucy Elliott shows the extent of flooding on the A1 at Newton Aycliffe

In South East Northumberland reports had come through of diversions off the A189 Spine Road, however updates are reporting it to be open and now passable.

On South Tyneside Northumbria Police are warning people to seek alternative routes in South Shields.

They posted: "Please note, there is currently a road closure in South Shields this morning due to flooding.

"The closure is in place in both directions on the A194 between the junctions with Hobson Way and Tyne Dock.

"We’re supporting our colleagues South Tyneside Council at the scene.We’d ask those travelling in the area to seek an alternative route and leave extra time for their journey."

Meanwhile on Tuesday evening, an MP warned that parts of Northumberland were experiencing “severe flooding” amid “extreme conditions”.

Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery said his office had “taken numerous calls about the serious flooding” in south-east Northumberland.

In a post on social media, Northumberland county councillor Scott Dickinson said: “A number of roads have been closed in the Blyth area and NCC teams are at the scene, along with crews from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Powergrid and Northumbria Water.”