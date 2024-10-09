Newcastle’s new council leader has been urged to meet with Saudi Arabian human rights activists.

Saudi human rights organisation ALQST has requested a sit-down with new city Labour chief Karen Kilgour, who took office last week.

Campaigners in Newcastle have accused Saudi Arabia of 'sportswashing' following the Public Investment Fund-led takeover of Newcastle United FC in 2021.

A delegation from Newcastle pitched the city as the “gateway to Saudi” during a major UK trade mission to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, earlier this year - while emails obtained by the NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing (NUFCFAS) group revealed efforts by senior civic centre directors to secure investment from and stronger links to Saudi Arabia.

As a result, the city's political leaders have come under greater pressure to speak up about human rights abuses that the Gulf state are alleged to be committing.

Saudi border guards have been accused of killing hundreds of Ethiopian migrants at the border with Yemen while Loujain Al-Hathloul was imprisoned under counter-terrorism laws by the Saudi state over a campaign to lift the ban on women drivers.

NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing meet at the Northern Stage theatre. Credit: Iain Buist/ NCJ Media

Lina Al-Hathloul, Loujain's sister, who visited Newcastle in 2023 said she and other activists wanted to speak to the council leader about how to “ensure that human rights remain at the forefront of the conversation”.

Ms al-Hathloul wrote: “Over the years, we have been active on several fronts, including examining Saudi investments in various sectors, such as sports, and the associated human rights implications.

"This is an area that has become especially relevant given the increasing influence Saudi Arabia is gaining in cities like Newcastle.

“Last year, we had the opportunity to visit Newcastle, a trip which proved very fruitful in building connections and furthering our mission.

"With Saudi Arabia’s growing presence in sports and therefore the cities directly involved, we believe now is an opportune time to discuss some of our priority issues with you.

“We would be honoured to arrange a meeting with you and bring a delegation of young Saudi human rights defenders to discuss these matters further.

"We are eager to share our insights and hear your thoughts on how we can work together to ensure that human rights remain at the forefront of the conversation.”

In an interview with the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Cllr Kilgour indicated that she could be open to such a meeting – though did not explicitly commit to it.

She replied: “I said in council that my door will always be open to people where that is appropriate.

“I think, for something like this, it is down to the government to make those representations to the Saudi government.

"This is above the level of a local authority.

“As a city of sanctuary, and we are very proud of our city of sanctuary status, we would welcome and support the government in having those conversations.”

Cllr Kilgour added: “We need to be really careful that we don’t conflate the people involved in the day-to-day running of the club with the people who are responsible for human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia.

"I don’t think it is fair for us as a council to hold those people responsible and I don’t think it is fair to put that burden on fans of Newcastle United either to take on, effectively, a foreign government and not necessarily the people running their local club that they are incredibly passionate about.”

At the time of the NUFC takeover in 2021, then council leader Nick Forbes asked the new owners “to open a dialogue with fans” about Saudi Arabia’s human rights record to “make sure that the club’s values and what the club is seeking to achieve align with the city’s values”.

His successor Nick Kemp, who resigned last month, denied this summer that the council had sought to sweep human rights concerns “under the carpet and said he would “never condone or seek to defend instances where human rights have been violated”.

