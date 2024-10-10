A Teesside town has the highest rate of arson in the country, with fires costing some £1m this year, a meeting has heard.

Richard Brown, Stockton district manager for Cleveland Fire Brigade, said the cost of deliberate fires had “practically doubled” this year from over £500,000.

He also asked the Safer Stockton Partnership for its help with the growing problem of torched cars.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Brown told the meeting: “We have seen a slight increase on the five-year average for deliberate fires, a 4% increase.

"We’re actually the highest in England per 100,000 of population for deliberate fires.

"We’re utilising our community liaison officers for patrols, we have community skips which people can put stuff in, which have varying degrees of success.

“We have a real issue in Stockton district and in Cleveland county with deliberate vehicle fires.

“On the five-year average we’ve had a 58% increase in deliberate vehicle fires.

“Any hotspot areas we try to have more of a presence there through the day and the night, targeting things like community safety activity and travelling back through these areas.

“We’re open to any offers or ideas from the group in terms of how we could potentially do something different.

"It is a real challenge for the district.”

The meeting heard he had received Home Office statistics about the economic cost and disruption caused by deliberate fires.

“Last year the economic cost to the district was £549,455 - it’s practically doubled this year," he said.

“We are quite reactive to it and the statistics bear it out, we’ve seen such a hike in it.

"We know there’s quite a lot of organised crime going on, drug-related and retribution-type crime.”

Chief Inspector Dan Heron from Cleveland Police said: “I think it’s really important to understand why these fires happen.

"Is it abandoned vehicles, is it vehicles used in crime, is it abandoned buildings, and can we break that causation?

“The next equally critical point is how is it happening, is it petrol, throwing matches in or whatever.

"Once we understand those two elements we can put some intervention points in as a collective.”

Stockton district commander Superintendent John Wrintmore said: “Our problem-solving approach to anything like this would be to start with analysing the data, hotspot areas, potential suspects, to really focus down our attention and give it support with any data you need, and build up a plan from that.”

Police statistics showed a mixed picture, with arson dropping 9% for July 2023 to June 2024 compared to the previous year.

However a snapshot of June 2024 showed 16 arson offences compared to 11 in June 2023.

Mr Brown said there has been a 25% reduction in accidental fires in the home as fire crews have been visiting homes, fitting smoke alarms and signposting people to safeguarding.

He added: “Cleveland is a really challenging county in terms of social and health inequalities so we try to get our key messages to everybody where we can.”

The meeting was told 43% of occupants in these fires were aged 26 to 35, and 43% of the fires happened in the kitchen - with distraction, potentially linked to alcohol and drug consumption, tending to be a cause.

He also spoke of phone chargers and lithium batteries which were covered in home safety messages, discouraging people from charging phones and other devices or putting on washing machines at night.

He added: “We don’t have a huge amount of these incidents in the district - it’s an emerging risk for the fire brigade because more people have them.”

Sharon Cooney, head of community safety, said work was being planned for the lead-up to Bonfire Night: “Last year we did a joint operation with police, with fire, with other partners. We did a lot of work together.

“We’ve got the same plan, bringing the drones out, gathering intelligence, looking where the waste accumulations are, working with Care For Your Area.”

Free safer homes visits can be booked here or by calling 01429 874063.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...