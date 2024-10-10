A North East housing association is exploring taking formal action against any tenants convicted for their involvement in violent disorder over the summer.

Gentoo Group provides homes for more than 60,000 people in Sunderland and has a range of existing policies and procedures around anti-social behaviour and communities.

Violent disorder in the city on 2 August saw demonstrators clash with police, local businesses damaged and a mosque targeted.

A number of people have been arrested and charged for various offences, with several cases going through the courts.

As part of Gentoo's update presentations to Sunderland City Council's area committees in recent weeks, it was revealed that the housing association was partnering with Northumbria Police to “review any Gentoo customer convicted of associated crime” connected to the disorder, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.

This aimed to “establish if [Gentoo] can take any legal action under the terms of their tenancy agreement”.

At last month’s East Sunderland Area Committee, which covers the city centre area hit by the violent disorder, councillors were told Gentoo would “take appropriate action” against tenants who were convicted.

Action could range from formal warnings all the way up to “claiming that property back through the courts” if it’s a “serious crime where they have been convicted and jailed”.

The comments came from Steven Gordon, head of neighbourhoods at Gentoo, who said that legal processes and actions around tenancies already existed.

He stressed that following the Sunderland disorder, courts and police were “keen to take action” and Gentoo was “following that stance”, which aimed to be “fair to the community as a whole”.

During the council meeting, concerns were raised by some councillors about Gentoo’s planned formal action and potential issues for families.

Councillor Michael Dixon asked whether “it was the best way forward”, rather than “trying to discuss things with the prison authorities to see whether they [offenders] have changed”.

Meanwhile, Councillor Allen Curtis said he was “wary” of Gentoo “persecuting people when they have already done their time for the crime” and raised concerns about Gentoo’s stance “putting pressure” on the city’s homelessness services in terms of obligations and costs.

Mr Gordon, of Gentoo, said each case would be looked at individually, with claiming property back being the “extreme” option.

The Gentoo representative added the housing association was waiting for conviction data from police before taking action, and that this data was expected by the end of the year.

The comments were made at a meeting of the East Sunderland Area Committee on 17 September, 2024, at City Hall.

Gentoo’s proposed formal action against those involved in the violent disorder has previously been welcomed by some, including Councillor Kevin Johnston, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for housing, regeneration and business.

Speaking at the Coalfield Area Committee on 4 September, 2024, following a presentation from Gentoo’s head of neighbourhoods Steven Gordon, the Copt Hill councillor “commended Gentoo’s stance on the riots”.

“I hope more partners, in particular businesses across the city, will be taking a similar stance,” Cllr Johnston added.

Gentoo, in a statement, said where customers are “found to be involved in anti-social behaviour or convicted of criminal wrongdoing”, cases will be looked at “on an individual basis”.

The housing association added that “if it is established that a customer is in breach of their tenancy agreement, appropriate action will then be taken”.

The majority of people subject to police proceedings for their involvement / alleged involvement in Sunderland’s violent disorder are understood to be male but it is unknown how many people are tenants in Gentoo properties.

Prospective applicants for Gentoo properties are also subject to a range of checks and where something may arise during this process, such as a criminal conviction for example, housing offers could be suspended.

The Gentoo statement said: “We strongly believe that our customers deserve the right to be able to feel safe in their homes and communities, regardless of their ethnicity or religious beliefs.

“Playing our part in helping to achieve this is a responsibility Gentoo takes very seriously.

“We have formed strong working relationships with partners across the city, including Northumbria Police and Sunderland City Council, working together to tackle criminal and anti-social behaviour where it arises and impacts negatively upon our communities.

“Gentoo has dedicated colleagues who are always ready to help and provide support to those who are affected by such activity and are committed to working on social cohesion.

“Where our customers are found to be involved in anti-social behaviour or convicted of criminal wrongdoing, cases will be looked at on an individual basis.

“If it is established that a customer is in breach of their tenancy agreement, appropriate action will then be taken.

“Depending on the nature of the case, the response may involve a formal warning through to, in the most serious cases where a customer has received a lengthy custodial sentence, Gentoo seeking possession of the property through the county court.

“We work closely with the council on its strategy to tackle homelessness in Sunderland and we fully understand the housing challenges facing the city.

“A key objective is to constantly review our housing stock and seeking ways to improve and extend the provision.

“Gentoo is proud to be a values-led organisation committed to providing the best services to our customers and helping to promote Sunderland as an inclusive and welcoming city.

“This includes Gentoo acting as a responsible landlord and taking necessary measures where the safety and cohesion of our communities is threatened”.

