Officers investigating a series of offences on Tyneside including the theft of three vehicles have arrested a suspected thief after finding him hiding in a bush.

Police received reports of 11 separate crimes carried out in the Brunton Rise area of Gosforth and the Augusta Park area of Dinnington, both in Newcastle, across the early hours of Sunday (6 October) and the early hours of Monday.

The offences included motor vehicle interference, burglary and the theft of a BMW, a Skoda and a Mini Cooper.

Northumbria Police officers traced another stolen vehicle, a Kia, believed to have been taken in the Durham area, which was suspected of being used to transport suspects involved in the offences between estates.

Within minutes of observing that the Kia and stolen Skoda were in convoy, police pursued the vehicles, resulting in the Kia being involved in a collision.

A 17-year-old male suspected of stealing one of the vehicles was then found hiding in a bush nearby.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. The teenager has now been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The stolen Skoda was later recovered on Monday.

Detective Constable Michael Scott, of the Newcastle High Impact Team, which investigates burglary offences, said: “This was superb work from our officers to respond to the reports coming in from the community and get a suspect in handcuffs while also recovering one of the stolen vehicles.

“We will now continue our enquiries in relation to this investigation.”

Detective Constable Scott added: “These offences appear to be opportunistic crimes, in which perpetrators look for unlocked properties or vehicles.

“We would encourage all members of the public to ensure their vehicles and homes are locked when leaving them and also ask that no valuables are left on display inside the vehicles.

“Please also make sure that vehicle alarms are activated and consider other security measures if possible, such as steering locks or wheel locks.”

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should contact police on 101. In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, call 999.

