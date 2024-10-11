A cocaine-fuelled driver who caused the death of a teenager as he waited at a bus stop with his girlfriend has been jailed for seven years and eight months.

Steven Wallace was five times the drug-drive limit when he got behind the wheel of his BMW 320i in Newcastle earlier this year and careered into 19-year-old Joe Scott and his girlfriend.

Today Joe's family said the sentence Wallace received is "an absolute joke" and criticised the justice system.

His aunt, Clare Armstrong, said: "He got seven years and eight months, which is nothing. He'll serve two thirds of that. The whole system needs revamped.

"What's seven years compared to the life that he has taken? He's not only taken Joe's life but he's taken the family's life."

Joe Scott was waiting for a bus in West Denton when a driver high on cocaine smashed into him. Credit: Northumbria Police

During the incident on 15 October last year, Joe's last act was to pull his girlfriend out of the way of the car, saving her life. His dad said this final act made him a "real hero".

His girlfriend suffered serious injuries.

Ms Armstrong also paid tribute to her son outside of Newcastle Crown Court. She said: "He was the loveliest lad you'd ever meet. He had his whole life ahead of him.

"His life was snatched away by a dirty little coward who thought it was alright to get high as a kite on cocaine, drive a car, drive nearly twice the speed limit."

Joe's family believe the sentence was too lenient. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Wallace, of Lonnen Avenue, Newcastle , pleaded guilty to causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving, drug driving, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday 15 July.

He was sentenced to seven years and eight months on Friday 11 October.

Following the hearing, Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police, said: "First and foremost, we would like to pay tribute to Joe’s family and loved ones.

"The last year has understandably been incredibly difficult for them and we will continue to support them in any way we can.

"Steven Wallace’s actions on October 15, 2023, were utterly deplorable. He was driving the vehicle in a hugely reckless manner when he lost control and it ploughed into the bus stop at which Joe and the other people injured were stood at.

"Not only that, Wallace then fled the scene instead of raising the alarm as he should have done.

"I sincerely hope this sad and harrowing case sends a reminder to all motorists and road users across the North East and beyond. Our roads are not race tracks and the law is not optional – speed limits are ultimately there to save lives."

