A 25-year-old man has been jailed for manslaughter after an unprovoked attack on a 52-year-old man at a property known for crack cocaine use in Middlesbrough in January.

Trenton Marlowe, of Overdale Road, admitted to repeatedly slapping Darren Saunders before delivering a fatal punch to his ribs.

After pleading guilty, Marlowe was sentenced to nine years and 11 months in prison and five years on an extended licence.

Teesside Crown Court heard how Marlowe visited a property known for drug use on Essex Street in Middlesbrough on the morning of Monday 22 January 2024.

He was heard shouting at Darren Saunders to "stop lying about it" shortly before the assault began.

Fifty-two-year-old Darren Saunders died at an address on Essex Street in Middlesbrough in January. Credit: Cleveland Police

Witnesses told police that Darren didn't fight back and told Marlowe: "I’m not lying".

After the assault, Darren remained at the property and was thought to be asleep while people continued to come and go from the house.

It was discovered by his friend that he had in fact died. Officers attended to the scene to find Darren on the living room floor.

A post-mortem found his cause of death was a rupture to his spleen that led to internal bleeding.

Darren’s mother Rita Saunders has paid tribute to him. She said: "The day I heard Darren had died my whole world fell apart.

"I miss him dreadfully, long to see his cheeky smile and it is very difficult to get through each day without him in my life.

"I do hope the person who took my son’s life away, from me and my family, realise the devastation and despair they have caused to us.

"Our lives will never be the same again."

