Police are searching for the driver of an Audi which is believed to have crashed into a house in Hartlepool.

Officers were called to Brierton Lane at around 12:40am today (Friday 11 October) following reports of the crash.

Cleveland Police say they are currently trying to locate those in the vehicle after they fled the scene and are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

No one has been injured in the collision.

They evacuated two neighbouring houses as a precaution, Cleveland Police said, while the scene was made safe.

Those residents have now returned to their homes, and nobody was injured.

The residents of the damaged house are staying at alternative accommodation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...