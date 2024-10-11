Sunderland striker Aaron Connolly has opened up about his battle with alcohol addiction and how he feels people view him as a "waste of potential".

The Republic of Ireland international has spoken to his new club's media team about how his personality changed since bursting onto the Premier League stage with two goals on his first start for Brighton.

The 24-year-old said: "It was one of the best days of my life but also one of the worst as well.

"I stopped working. I stopped doing the things that I should have kept doing. I started to believe the hype and I didn't turn into a good person after that.

"It got to a point where the buzz was more from drinking alcohol than going out on a football pitch.

"I used to look forward to the games finishing so I could have time to go and have a drink."

Connolly made 45 appearances for top-flight Brighton before spending time on loan at Middlesbrough and in Venice.

He signed for Sunderland from Hull for the 24/25 season but is yet to make a first-team appearance.

Aaron Connolly celebrates scoring for Middlesbrough in February 2022. Credit: PA

Asked how people would describe him, he said: "I know the perception of me isn't the best, I'm not blind to that.

"I think a lot of people would say arrogant and a waste of potential. But the people close to me, they know what I'm like."

Connolly said it was after two goals against Tottenham Hotspur that things started to turn.

"I started to live the lifestyle of a footballer without the football side of it. I just let myself believe everything that people were saying online."

Despite scoring eight goals in 28 appearances at Hull City last season, Connolly says his life was a mess off the pitch and he decided to check himself into a treatment clinic over the summer.

"Everything was just failing and falling apart. It was obvious I had a problem with alcohol for a good few years.

"I decided at the end of July that it was too much. I couldn't live the way I was living. It was killing people around me to be honest, my family and friends.

"I spent a month there in the summer and said to my agent I don't want you contacting any clubs."

Aaron Connolly celebrates scoring for Brighton at Newcastle in the Premier League in September 2020. Credit: PA

Asked why he wanted to tell his story, Connolly said he wished that he had heard about an active footballer who had taken a break in their career.

He said: "I feel like I owe people. I had everything that any young boy would dream of and I couldn't get hold of my addiction.

"It's not just park bench vodka bottle people, anybody can be affected by it."

The forward's road to recovery continued with an appearance and goal in an under-21s game against Derby County on 7 October.

On his attempts to break into Sunderland's first team to help their promotion bid, he said: "I feel refreshed. I feel like that young kid who came to England again.

"I've got a purpose. My goal is to get this club to the Premier League."

Connolly's story being shared by the club on social media has been widely well received.

The Roker Report said: "Let's all get behind Aaron and wish him well as he hopefully kickstarts his career at Sunderland."

Anyone reading this article who feels they could benefit with talking to someone, can see a list of alcohol addiction helplines on the ITV website.

