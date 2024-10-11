Zombie knives and a crossbow have been seized in a weapons clamp-down in Sunderland after new legislation brought in to combat offensive weapons.

Officers have arrested a 55-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

They have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

The arrests were made on Wednesday 9 October after the police and Sunderland City Council executed a warrant at a property in the Langdale Terrace area of Hetton-le-Hole following reports of anti-social behaviour.

A number of weapons were seized by officers from the property, including now illegal zombie knives.

The law was changed last month to make it illegal to be in possession of a zombie-style knife or machete. It is also against the law to manufacture, import, sell or supply the items.

Before the legislation came into place, Northumbria Police - along with other forces across the country - opened amnesty bins for the weapons during a grace period.

The legislation defines a 'zombie knife' as one with a cutting edge, serrated edge, and images or words, on the blade or handle, which suggest it will be used for the purposes of violence.

Northumbria Police knife crime lead Chief Superintendent Joanne Park-Simmons said: "This is a great piece of work by all involved and shows our continued commitment to seizing these dangerous weapons.

"As we have sadly learned, knife crime can have devastating consequences in our communities.

"That’s why it’s important that people continue to share information with us, so we can take appropriate action to help keep you safe.

"If you know of anyone who is unlawfully in possession of zombie-style knives or machetes, we urge you to come forward with information as soon as possible."

