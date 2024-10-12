Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident at a Thornaby petrol station which left a man with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the Hollybush service station at around 5.30am on Saturday 12 October 2024.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his thirties with serious stab wounds. He has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Officers are conducting enquiries in the area to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who witnessed anything is asked to contact Cleveland Police via 101 and pass on any information to the control room quoting reference number SE24195824.

