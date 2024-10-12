Play Brightcove video

Hannah Norbury has been meeting those involved in the scheme.

A bakery in Newcastle is leading a social enterprise hoping to revitalise a high street dubbed the UK's worst.

Alongside Newcastle City Council and the North of Tyne Combined Authority, Big River Bakery's 'Stottie Power' scheme will use around £400,000 of National Lottery funding in a bid to bring the community of Shields Road together.

The local working name for the pilot is 'Stottie Power' – a nod to how places like bakeries can be used for social change.

On reviving Shields Road, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: "I welcome this fantastic opportunity for people in Byker.

"They should be home to community hubs and a focal point for families and older people alike."

Shields Road is one of five locations around Newcastle to be awarded National Lottery funding. The others are in Heaton and Walker.

Shields Road in Byker Credit: ITV News

Andy Haddon from the Big River Bakery is leading Stottie Power. He says: "There are so many underutilised high streets like Shields Road. Something needs to happen to bring some hope and opportunity for people.

"Shields Road used to be a destination to go for shopping and to meet people. We've lost that interaction."

Local residents who spoke ITV Tyne Tees on Shields Road agreed with Mr Haddon's view, with one saying "It's like a ghost town. Something nice for the kids would be lovely," while another added "I think it's shame. My father grew up here and it was a bustling area. It is looking very sorry."

It is hoped that the £400,000 awarded will help to alter those perceptions.

Despite the investment, Mr Haddon says that the money falls a long way short of what is needed.

He said: "It doesn't provide the money for the actual renovation, just for activities."

Green party councillor Nick Hartley said: "I think Stottie Power is going to lead to a big change here. It's all about democratising decision making.

"Byker has some strong pockets of community but there are a lot of people feeling shut out and disconnected.

"It's really difficult. I walk through Shields Road nearly every day and it does leave you feeling like there isn't going to be change. However, when you see the plans, you feel hopeful."

