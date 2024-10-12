Nexus warns customers of fake website selling Tyne and Wear Metro passes

People are being warned of scammers pretending to sell fake metro tickets via social media.

Nexus the operators of the Tyne and Wear Metro say it's be made aware of a Facebook page falsely claiming to sell Pop Pay As You Go (PAYG) cards.

It has warned customers the social media page includes fraudulent links to a scam website and people should not engage with it.

It says it does not endorse its content and that the page and website has been reported to Northumbria Police.

Nexus is advising people to be vigilant and to report any social media page or website pretending to sell travel passes.

