Celebrations have been held in Newcastle to mark the revamp of the city's Grey Street.

The street, which has often been named amongst the most beautiful in Europe hosted a day of activities and pop-up performances along the throughout the day (12 October) to mark the end of regeneration work.

The event put on by NE1 and Newcastle City Council featured opera singers, ballet dancers, string quartets and classical musicians. Crowds could also see m agicians, mime artists, and roving performers.

As well as having the opportunity to watch performances, crowds could also join in the celebrations as a number of workshops including ice sculpting and architectural photography were on offer.

The event marks the completion of transformation work which has seen the footpaths widened, additional seating areas and new planters.

Stephen Patterson, Chief Executive of NE1 said: “Grey Street is one of the finest examples of Georgian architecture in the country and now has the public realm it so rightly deserves.

"Newcastle is on the cusp of something special, attracting significant investment that is driving tens of thousands of jobs and economic growth. As the primary pedestrian route between the central business district and our famous Quayside, it is one of the brightest jewels in the city’s crown and it is right that it should receive investment, be protected for future generations, and be celebrated.

"I'm sure that Grainger and Dobson would be proud of this modern transformation and, with the construction work now complete, we look forward to seeing people’s reactions to this fantastic space.”

Leader of Newcastle City Council, Cllr Karen Kilgour, added: “As well as celebrating the improvements to our beautiful Grey Street, the Grey Street Gala is a way of thanking businesses and the public for their cooperation during Grey Street’s transformation. We can’t wait to see both local people and visitors to the city enjoying the newly transformed area, celebrating the work’s completion and seeing how the changes contribute to the city’s sustainability and economic growth in the long term.”

