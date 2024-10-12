Searches are continuing to be carried out for a woman who has gone missing from North Yorkshire.

Victoria Taylor from Malton was last seen at her home address at 9am on Monday 30 September.

The 34-year-old's belongings were found near the River Derwent, where searches have been focused.

North Yorkshire Police say officers from the underwater search team will continue to use specialist equipment to search the river, and an operational support unit will work on land nearby for further clues which may lead them to finding Victoria.

The force says officers will continue to follow up on sightings, review CCTV and speak to key witnesses.

Victoria Taylor visited a petrol station before she disappeared. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Head of Local Policing, Chief Superintendent Fiona Willey said: “We will continue to make every effort to find Victoria and a have a dedicated team that are working solely on this missing person search.

“As every day goes on it brings further heartache for Victoria’s family and we will continue to work closely with them. The support which the community of Malton and Norton have shown is uplifting and has helped provide some form of comfort to those who are close to Victoria at this difficult time.

“I would reiterate our previous appeals for information. Any relevant information, no matter how insignificant it might be, may help our enquiries. If you can help, please speak with an officer, or contact us on 101.”

