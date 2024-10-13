Man, 28, arrested in relation to alleged stabbing in Thornaby

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing in Thornaby.

The incident happened at the Hollybush service station on Saturday 12 October 2024.

Officers were called to the scene at around 5.30am and found a man in his thirties with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The 28-year-old remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police via 101 and pass on any information to the control room quoting reference number SE24195824.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.