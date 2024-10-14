A woman is facing criminal charges after being arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle a reported £3.5 million worth of cocaine into the UK from Mexico.

Kim Hall, from Middlesbrough, was stopped at an airport in Chicago and was arrested in August.

Cook County Sherrif's office confirmed she has been charged with the manufacture or delivery of cocaine, which can be categorised as a Class X Felony in Illinois, depending on the amount of drugs involved.

It can carry a prison sentence of up to 60 years.

She had been held in Cook County Jail but has been released from that facility and is currently being held under house arrest.

She is due to appear at Cook County Court on 13 November.

The Foreign Office has confirmed it is supporting a British woman who is detained in the US and is in touch with local authorities there.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...