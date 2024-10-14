TV chef Si King has officially opened an upgraded oncology unit at Hexham's General Hospital.

The facility treats thousands of patients every year across Northumberland.

King, whose on-screen partner Dave Myers died in February after being diagnosed with cancer, said: "It's a privilege to come and celebrate and I know that cancer and celebration doesn't go hand in hand - it's not two words that normally sit alongside each other.

"But it's a centre of excellence and we have it in Hexham and I don't live too far away so it's kind of slightly reassuring to know that it's here."

The purpose-built day unit has been built as part of an ongoing redevelopment programme at Hexham General Hospital.

Si King and Dave Myers, who was diagnosed with cancer and died earlier this year. Credit: PA

The unit provides the oncology service with a permanent base of its own.

Susan Chapman, a patient at the unit, said: "The nurses provide us with the most amazing care.

"It's really hard to put into words what the unit means.

"There aren't words really - they keep us alive in more ways than one."

The oncology unit is part of the second phase at work at the hospital.

The programme also includes a new maternity unit, women's health suite and endoscopy facility.

The final phase of the redevelopment will see the operating theatres fully refurbished.

