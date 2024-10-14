A prolific offender who sent more than 60,000 messages on social media to acquire indecent images of children has been jailed.

Daniel Lee, from Wallsend, used multiple social media platforms, including TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter, to send explicit messages requesting images from children.

In total, the 29-year-old sent more than 60,000 messages across 2,405 conversations.

He was arrested and charged following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

NCA officers recovered more than 400 images and videos from his device.

Lee targeted more than 30 victims, including nine boys and girls who were in the UK and aged between 13 and 16 at the time of his offending.

In one chat, a 14-year-old victim told Lee her age but he continued to engage in sexually explicit messaging via social media and using voice notes.

In another, Lee asked the age of his victim and continued to ask for indecent images after he was told she was 15.

Lee also deliberately used a false profile image on his accounts, telling one 14-year-old victim that he was 16 and sending her £20 during the course of the conversation to encourage sexually explicit messages.

Lee swapped more than 4,000 messages with this victim alone, the NCA said.

When searching Lee's phone, officers found that Lee had also messaged a number of accounts asking if they were selling sexual content. Numerous messages indicated he wanted to pay for images, videos or live 'sessions' but had no money to pay.

Lee was arrested at his home in August 2022. On arrest, he told NCA officers "I hold my hands up to it, I should never have done it".

He went on to provide a no comment interview.

He was charged with 45 offences including inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity involving penetration, sexual communication with a child and making and distributing indecent images of children.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences at Newcastle Crown Court in July 2024.

Lee, of St Peter's Road, was jailed for four years and five months at the same court on Monday 14 October.

He will be subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the sex offenders register for life.

Daniel Lee, 29, was jailed during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Danielle Pownall from the National Crime Agency said: "The NCA is committed to protecting children and bringing those who seek this material out to justice.

"Daniel Lee was a prolific offender, targeting children on social media sites and soliciting illegal images from them for his own gratification.

"We uncovered tens of thousands of messages on Lee's device, both to his victims and to other accounts to request sexual content.

" He preyed on vulnerable children to continue his offending."

Bethany Raine, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said: "Daniel Lee made a number of different accounts with false personas, for the predatory purpose of targeting children online and obtaining sexual images of them.

"His offending has affected dozens of children, who were manipulated and exploited, all for his own sexual gratification.

"The CPS will continue to work closely with law enforcement partners to relentlessly pursue justice for victims and prosecuting those who engage in online child sexual abuse."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...