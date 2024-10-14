A 79-year-old pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car in Hartlepool.

The incident happened at about 11pm on Sunday 13 October.

Cleveland Police said the man was walking on Belle Vue Way (the A689) near the junction of Thomlinson Road when he was involved in a collision with a blue BMW 335D.

The vehicle was travelling south on Belle Vue Way towards the Stag and Monkey roundabout.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or private CCTV footage to come forward.

