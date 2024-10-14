Play Brightcove video

Brandon Welch, 18, was sentenced to 15 months in custody after admitting to violent disorder during a riot in Darlington.

Credit: Durham Police

An 18-year-old who live-streamed a riot on TikTok and encouraged others to join in has been sentenced.

Brandon Welch recorded the disorder in Darlington as missiles were being thrown towards police near a mosque in the town on 5 August.

The teenager pleaded guilty to one charge of violent disorder during an earlier hearing and today (Monday 14 October) was sentenced to 15 months in custody.

Welch, of Warkworth Way, Darlington, will serve his sentence in a young offender institution.

Teesside Crown Court had previously heard that Welch had urged rioters to smash up people and property and had shouted racial slurs during the disorder.

Welch was arrested after he was identified through his TikTok account.

Chants of "EDL, EDL, EDL" can be heard in the clip which was uploaded to social media, along with calls to "smash it up".

Dozens of police officers were deployed to the North Lodge Park area of Darlington after two large groups had gathered just after 9pm, resulting in serious violence.

Chief Inspector Victoria Cubby, from Durham Constabulary, said: “The scenes we saw in Darlington that evening were atrocious and will not be tolerated.

“I hope this sends a clear message that anyone who commits these types of offences and tries to incite violence in our communities, that your actions have very real consequences.”

