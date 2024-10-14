A coroner has issued a warning following the death of a woman whose neck became trapped in a faulty ottoman-style bed.Helen Davey, 39 from Seaham, County Durham, was "unable to free herself" when the raised mattress platform suddenly fell, trapping her neck against the base of the bed on 7 June.

An inquest into the beautician's death found that one of the gas-lift pistons, which raise the mattress, was defective - her death was recorded as an accident.Following the inquest Durham and Darlington's senior coroner, Jeremy Chipperfield, has written to the the Business Secretary and the Office for Product Safety and Standards calling for action to prevent future deaths relating to failing mechanisms.

In his report, Mr Chipperfield said: "The deceased was leaning over the storage area of an ottoman-styled 'gas-lift bed' when the mattress platform descended unexpectedly, trapping her neck against the upper surface of the side panel of the bed's base.

"Unable to free herself, she died of positional asphyxia."

He added: "During the course of the inquest the evidence revealed matters giving rise to concern.

"In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken."

Mr Chipperfield said it was his duty to raise concerns with the Office for Product Safety and Standards and the Department for Business and Trade about "the existence and use of gas piston bed mechanisms whose failure presents risk to life."

He added: "In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action."

