Julia Barthram went to find out more about the dangers posed by not disposing of lithium batteries correctly.

People are being warned about the dangers of throwing lithium batteries in the bin following a series of lorry fires.

Two bin wagons in County Durham have gone on fire in the last month - in Sedgefield and Wolsingham - due to vapes and batteries which have been disposed of incorrectly.

It brings the total to four this year and 12 since 2019-2020.

The lorries had to carry out an emergency tip of their load after the fires broke out inside the wagons.

Durham County Council said the issue is putting its bin crews at risk.

Craig Wilson, who was driving a lorry when it went on fire in Weardale earlier this month, said: "I first noticed the smoke when we were in Wolsingham, just down from the school. We thought best get it out the way, out of the town centre and away from the school.

"Within 30 seconds to a minute it just took off and it was away then. Obviously the fire brigade was called. While we were waiting for them there were a lot of explosions going off at the time - whatever was in the load was going off. It was quite loud and quite scary really."

Councillor Mark Wilkes, from Durham County Council, said: "It really has become quite a serious issue now and we really need people to listen to how they're supposed to recycle properly."

Smoke coming from the fire in Wolsingham this month. Credit: Durham County Council

Why is it dangerous to throw lithium batteries in the bin?

Lithium batteries, which are used in vapes as well as other products, can generate large amounts of gas which can pose a fire risk.

Prof Paul Christensen, from Newcastle University, said: "They generate very large quantities of gas when they're abused, classic example is being crushed for example in a bin lorry.

"You get blow torch like flames, so a small fire rapidly can become a very large fire and in a bin lorry such as the one behind us, it can take out the bin lorry.

How should vapes and batteries be disposed of?

Durham County Council runs a small electrical recycling scheme. People can leave batteries and vapes at collection points at 161 collection points around the county.

The small Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) recycling points are at community venues and primary schools.

There are also 75 vape recycling points in community venues.

Some supermarkets also offer a service to help people dispose of batteries safely.

They can also be taken to household waste recycling centres.

