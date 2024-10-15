A cinema which was badly damaged by a fire will now be demolished.

The former Odeon building in Hartlepool was left in a structurally unsafe condition following a fire earlier this month.

Hartlepool Council said the Grade II listed building was "beyond repair" and will now be demolished.

The owner of the building on Dent Street has been given permission to move forward with the demolition and work is proposed to start later this week.

Hartlepool Council said efforts will be made to preserve as much of the building's heritage as possible.

Emergency services putting out the fire at the disused cinema building in Dent Street. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Following the fire, a number of people living nearby were moved to alternative accommodation and have so far been unable to return. It is hoped they will be able to go home soon.

Road closures will remain in place in Raby Road and at the end of Young Street while the work is carried out.

Temporary traffic diversions are in place.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the fire, which happened on 5 October.

He was arrested on suspicion of arson and has since been bailed.

The former Odeon Cinema which opened as The Majestic in July 1936, received Grade-II listed status in 1985 despite having closed as a Cinema in October 1981.

It was most recently Caesars Palace nightclub which closed in 1999.

The building has stood disused since 1999 with attempts made to remove its listed status in 2023, in order to allow demolition.

