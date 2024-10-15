Play Brightcove video

Commuters in Newcastle were treated to an unexpected gig by Maximo Park.

The North East band performed songs from their new album to people passing through Newcastle Central Station on Monday 14 October.

They played songs from their new album, Stream of Life.

It was ahead of National Album Day on Saturday 19 October, which saw artists return to their home cities.

The band's Paul Smith said: "We've never played in a train station before as you can hear the trains are flying past shrieking to a halt.

"It's nice to hear everything stripped back. No need for any amplification. We were just busking really, just without the money."

He added: "The roof here gives it a natural amphitheatre quality. People of all different ages were walking past. Some people knew who we were. Some people got off a train from Manchester who saw us play last night. It was great."

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted...