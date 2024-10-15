Police have been carrying out further searches of a house owned by a doctor who tried to kill his mother's partner with poison.

A specialist team from Northumbria Police have been searching the garage of Thomas Kwan in Ingleby Barwick, on Teesside.

Toxic chemicals and poisons had previously been stored in the garage by Kwan.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Our officers are in attendance at an address in the Ingleby Barwick area of Stockton-on-Tees.

“There is no wider risk to the public.”

Kwan will be sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to attempted murder.

The 53-year-old admitted to trying to kill his mother’s partner by injecting him with poison while posing as a community NHS nurse delivering a covid booster.

A partner at the Happy House Surgery, in Sunderland, the GP had previously pleaded guilty to administering a noxious substance.

