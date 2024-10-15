A woman has died following a fire at a house on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to the home in Stockton at about 9:15pm on 14 October.

Cleveland Police has confirmed the body of a woman was found in the property in Carlile Walk.

A spokesperson said: "Officers have informed the woman’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

"Inquiries are continuing along with Cleveland Fire Brigade to establish the cause of the fire, which is currently being treated as unexplained."

