Emergency services at the scene of 'large fire' in Benwell area of Newcastle

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire in the Benwell area of Newcastle this morning.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have been dealing with the "large scale incident" at an address in Violet Close.

Police are urging people to avoid the area and advising residents to keep doors and windows closed if they "see and smell smoke".

Officers added that road closures are in place on Buddle Road and the surrounding area.

In a post on social media, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "We currently have several firefighting appliances in attendance at a large scale incident in Violet Close, Newcastle.

"Please avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed until further notice. Thank you."

In a similar post, Newcastle City Council said: "Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is currently responding to an incident in Violet Close, Benwell.

"Please avoid the area if you can, and for those nearby please stay indoors and keep windows closed until further notice. Thank you."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...