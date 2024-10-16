Play Brightcove video

Kris Jepson speaks to two homeless men in Hartlepool as he investigates a nationwide issue for this special report

"I don't care about dying. This will probably kill me."

Those are the words of Wayne - a self-confessed alcoholic who accepts his addiction will one day get him off the streets for good.

Another homeless man speaks anonymously to ITV News. This young man does not believe he will even survive the winter. And he is scared.

Their stories come as the Museum of Homelessness publish a report, which shines a light on the cold reality of homelessness and death in modern Britain.

The report, based on analysis of available data and first seen by ITV News, revealed an estimated 1,474 homeless deaths were reported in the UK in 2023 - meaning one homeless person dies every six hours.

With no official data published in two years, the charity’s figures, based on the 90 per cent of councils that responded to freedom of information requests, is the closest we get to recording what is playing out on the streets.

The number of deaths marks an estimated 12% rise from the previous year - and is double that of five years ago. Drug and alcohol use, along with overdoses accounts for an estimated 35% of those deaths.

One homeless man on the streets of Hartlepool tells Kris Jepson he fears for his life this winter. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Homeless on and off for years, Wayne knows survival is not guaranteed. And as he walked around Hartlepool clutching a pint, he told ITV News he believes he will one day become one of those statistics.

"I’ve lost four stone in 11 month - 12 stone to eight," he said. Then asked whether it is because he is drinking a lot, he replied: "Yeah, I can’t eat. I don’t eat hardly."[I] spend all my money on that (alcohol)."

Life on the streets appears to be taking its toll, and he has no plans to give up booze and get healthy again.

"I don’t take any other drug," he continued. "I don’t smoke or anything. This is the only thing that makes me happy."

Outreach workers from Cornerstone hit the streets of this North East town two days and two nights a week.

It only lasts for a couple of hours and each year they say it is getting harder for people to survive on the streets, because of a range of reasons.

Aidan Gardner, from Cornerstone, said: "A lot of people on the streets are suffering with addiction, mental issues, threats of violence, the cold weather, I mean it’s coming up to winter now, so it’s going to be really difficult for the people on the streets.

Aidan Garnder is an outreach worker with Cornerstone which supports the homeless in Hartlepool. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"I’m very worried [there could be deaths on the streets]. If we get a bad winter, there’s not that many beds out there for them as well, you know, it’s getting really bad. The amount of beds what’s out there, they’re just getting filled straight away."

Even Wayne, who has experienced homelessness for years, struggles with its brutal existence.

"[It's] horrible, freezing, the lot, especially, like, the early hours of the morning on a bench or in a doorway," he added.

"Wherever you’re at, it’s just the weather, the cold. And if you had to do that for weeks, months on end…I couldn’t really do it."

Newer to this life is a young man who has been homeless for only a year. His life spiralled out of control after losing his parents.

Speaking anonymously, he told ITV News he had been in Hartlepool for three months after moving from the apparently tougher streets of Horden and Blackhall Colliery, in County Durham.

"It’s just a nightmare over there," he said. "It’s a little bit better [here]. I’m not getting robbed or anything like that. People are a bit more kinder round here."

The man said he has been beaten up on the streets and now fears for his life at the hands of others.

He continued: "It makes you feel very, very, very low. Myself. Very low...

"You’ve got being beaten up and robbed to contend with, but then you’ve also got the winter coming up…

"I just don’t know what I’m going to do. I’ve tried my hardest and everything."

Cornerstone outreach workers offer support to the homeless Hartlepool man. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

To survive, he said he moves around the town and steals food from shops. The lifestyle is also taking its toll and he said he is "severely depressed".

Asked whether he thinks he will survive the winter, he replied: "Probably not, no."

The outreach team do their best to keep him warm and hope he will come to see them the next day, but there is only so much they can do.

Harry Murton, from Cornerstone, said: "I think as the weather gets colder, the risk definitely increases for people on the streets. It causes all sorts of health problems and then the risk of death, it goes up enormously really."

The Dying Homeless Project report found an estimated 10% of reported homeless deaths last year were due to suicide. The average age of death, according to the estimated data, among men was 35, and 30 for women.

The Museum of Homelessness is now calling on the government to ensure all homeless deaths are recorded, reported and reviewed to help prevent further deaths.

Dying Homeless Project in figures:

1,474 - reported homeless deaths in 2023

12% - rise in homeless deaths last year

35% - homeless deaths due to substance use and overdoses

42% - rise in homeless deaths on the streets

10% - reported homeless deaths last year due to suicide

20% - rise in homeless people taking their own life

35 - the average age of death among men on streets

30 - the average age of death among women on streets

51 - homeless people died in North East in 2023

Source: Museum of Homelessness

While Wayne says he is content with his lot, it is hoped more help on the ground could save the likes of his and the other young homeless man in Hartlepool.

A spokesperson from Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “Every one of these deaths is a tragedy and is a damning indictment of the disgraceful rise in homelessness in recent years which has a devastating impact.

“We are taking action by setting up a dedicated cross-government group, chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister, to develop a long-term strategy to get us back on track to end homelessness.

“Councils and their partners deliver vital work to tackle rough sleeping including drug and alcohol treatment and wrap around support. Funding allocations will be set out following the Budget."

Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Harrison, said: “The Council takes the issues of homelessness and rough sleeping very, very seriously as demonstrated by the 24/7 support we offer.

"Whilst the number of rough sleepers in Hartlepool is relatively low – the latest monthly count carried out in September identified five individuals, the welfare of anyone living on the streets is a top priority for us.

The Museum of Homelessness is calling for all homeless deaths to be reported, recorded and reviewed. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

“We have an on-going commitment to provide a robust, timely and effective response to anyone in need of help. At the heart of our work to tackle rough sleeping is the service we commission from the specialist independent charity Cornerstone.

“This aims to reduce and work towards eliminating rough sleeping in Hartlepool through the provision of assertive outreach support.

"Cornerstone staff and volunteers provide this outreach support a minimum of three times a week – more frequently in periods of very cold weather – to locate, assess and support people who are rough sleeping with the aim of moving them off the streets and into appropriate accommodation as quickly as possible.“We also have a multi-agency Rough Sleeper Action Group which meets every two weeks and brings together a range of professionals to discuss the circumstances of identifiedindividuals.

"We would urge anyone in need of help and support because they are living on the streets or at risk of becoming homeless to contact us immediately so that we can begin to address their needs.”

