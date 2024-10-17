Play Brightcove video

ITV Tyne Tees and Border Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick talks to Rachael Maskell MP (Labour) and Kevin Hollinrake MP (Conservative) about the right-to-die debate, the upcoming budget and what's next for Rishi Sunak in the October edition of Around the House.

The next edition of Around The House is on Thursday 21st November.

