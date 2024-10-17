A second body has been found following an explosion which claimed the life of a child and destroyed several homes in Newcastle.

Northumbria Police are investigating the blast which happened in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city, shortly before 12:45am on Wednesday (16 October).

The force confirmed on Thursday that a body, believed to be that of a man in his 30s, was found later on Wednesday in the debris by emergency crews.

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Violet Close on Wednesday. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Formal identification for both the seven-year-old boy who died, and the man in his 30s, is yet to take place.

Superintendent Darren Adams, from Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the two people who have tragically lost their lives.

“Specialist officers are supporting their loved-ones and we would urge everyone to respect their privacy at this time.”

Cllr Karen Kilgour, Leader of Newcastle City Council, said: “We are deeply saddened to learn that a man has tragically lost his life following yesterday’s incident at Violet Close. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and all those affected by this heart-breaking news. It is devastating that two people have lost their lives, and our thoughts remain firmly with their loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our immediate focus is on supporting the residents who have been displaced from their homes. Our housing officers have ensured that everyone has a safe place to stay while investigations continue, and we will remain committed to helping those impacted by this tragic event. Some residents have found accommodation with friends and family, while others are in temporary hotel accommodation as we work to secure suitable long-term options.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the emergency services for their tireless efforts at the scene and to the local community for their support during this difficult time.

“The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority, and we will continue to provide any necessary assistance for as long as it’s needed.”

The blast and fire which followed reduced some homes to rubble. Credit: PA

Six others, including one child and five adults, were taken to hospital with varying degrees of injuries following the incident. Police said all but one have now been discharged.

A man in his 30s, who remains in hospital, is described as being in a critical but stable condition.

The force said there are no reports of missing people related to the incident.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion remains ongoing, with cordons expected to be in place for some time.

Northumbria police outside Violet Close. Credit: NCJM

Supt Adams said: “We are working with our partners as our investigation continues. For a number of reasons this is complex and time consuming, not least due to the level of damage which has been caused.

“As always, we would ask people not to speculate about what has happened both online and within the community.

“As we have previously made clear and I would reiterate now, we are committed to providing answers to what has happened.

“I would like to thank the community for their continued support and cooperation at this incredibly tragic time.”

Police are being supported by colleagues from a range of agencies, including Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

In a statement the fire service said: 'Northern Gas Networks engineers will remain on site at Violet Close in Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, today, supporting the emergency services with their ongoing investigations.

We would like to express our deepest sympathies to all those affected. Our thoughts are with the families and the local community at this time.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.'

Members of the community arriving at the scene to leave flowers. Credit: NCJM

A number of of residents have been evacuated and are being supported by Newcastle City Council while emergency services are dealing with the incident.

Flowers are among tributes to have been laid near to the scene of the blast - where gas vans were parked on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile a man who lives in the area, Kieran Chapman, 28, set up a GoFundMe for the people involved in the explosion, which has raised more than £6,000.

He said: “I woke up this morning to some absolutely terrible news, and I just feel like there’s something that, as a country, that we could do, to pull together and help a local family out that obviously have just lost absolutely everything.”

Flowers have been laid at the scene in Benwell, Newcastle. Credit: NCJM

Mr Chapman, who lives about four miles away and “actually felt the vibration” of the explosion, does not know anyone involved but felt compelled to help.

The mechanic added: “It’s just awful. It’s especially being so close to home and when you feel helpless, I guess you round up what you can for who you can. That’s all I’ve done.”

Anyone with information which might assist the investigation should do so via Northumbria Police's public portal here.

