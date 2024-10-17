Play Brightcove video

Dave Stewart spoke to ITV Tyne Tees Presenter Amy Lea about his gesture to help save a Sunderland music venue

Former Eurythmics and Tourists guitarist Dave Stewart will auction off one of his rare guitars to help save a North East music venue.

The guitar is a Spiderman-themed Gibson and was gifted to the Sunderland-born musician by American film producer Laura Ziskin.

Dave Stewart said: "I want to help the Bunker."

"It's always been a place where bands can meet and rehearse, now more than ever because Sunderland is exploding with music."

"There are different people doing different things and I thought, well, I'll put this rare guitar up for auction and the money go to the bunker."

The Bunker opened in 1982 and has played host to Björk, Billy Bragg and The Clash to name a few but a leaky roof is threatening the future of the venue and a new one is expected to cost £30,000.

The Bunker's Director, Kenny Sanger told ITV Tyne Tees: "We are the longest running community project of it's kind in the country, so it's important for the city to be proud of it and for it to be here for everybody."

Dave Stewart has also said if the person who wins the auction is from the North East, they will be treated to a guitar lesson from him.

The instrument is expected to go under the hammer next month.

