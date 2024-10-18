Play Brightcove video

A comet last seen from Earth some 80,000 years ago has been spotted in North-East England.

The C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) comet passed through the dark skies in Northumberland, putting on a show for skygazers armed with telescopes at the Northumberland International Dark Sky Park.

Although discovered in January last year, astronomers said it would last have been visible when Neanderthals were alive.

Comets are made of dust, ice and small rocky particles and are often described as “dirty snowballs”.

They orbit the sun in much the same way as planets but follow a more elliptical path.

As they get close to the sun, the comets begin to warm, causing the more volatile materials such as the gases and ices trapped in the comet to escape from the inside through cracks in the crust.

Astronomers say this can make it hard to foresee the path that a comet will take while passing through the solar system.

Crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the 'once in a lifetime' experience Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Will Cheung, an astronomer at Northumberland's International Dark Sky Park said, "Well, the projection is it's not going to come back for 80,000 years, such as, like the excitement for people to see.

"It's a once in a many lifetime thing. Just to see the nucleus and the tail was just honestly unbelievable.

"We started looking at Saturn, and then the moon popped out and some bright stars, and then we could see to the West that the clouds were clearing up and we knew we had this 75 minute window.

"We just thought, right, it's it's going to happen."

Dr Megan Argo, an astrophysicist at the University of Central Lancashire, said: “Comets are notoriously difficult to accurately predict in advance.”

She said these celestial objects can develop “tails” when their nuclei – the rocky and icy core – break apart.

This tail of gas and dust can become “bright enough to easily see with the unaided eye, possibly even during daylight if you know where to look”, she added.

The comet was first seen on 29 September in some countries in the Southern Hemisphere, but came back into view last week, appearing “brighter” in the night skies.

Dr Argo said: “It is important to note here that since comets are fuzzy blobs on the sky, rather than having the point-like appearance of stars, this brightness will be more spread out on the sky.”

For those who missed the Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, astronomers say it may still be visible using binoculars for the next few weeks but after that, a telescope may be required.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...