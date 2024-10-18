A man has appeared in court after a fatal XL Bully attack which killed his neighbour.

Ian Langley, originally from Liverpool, was killed near his home in Shiney Row near Sunderland on 3 October last year. He suffered severe neck injuries in the attack and died in hospital. It is reported the 54-year-old, known as "Scouse", was walking his Patterdale puppy, Beau, when the fatal alleged attack happened.

Christopher Bell, 45, formerly of Maple Terrace, Shiney Row, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control resulting in death.

The charge named the dog as Titan – “an American Bully XL”. Police shot the dog at the scene to protect the public.

Forensic Officers on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row near Sunderland in October 2023. Credit: PA

Bell, who gave his current address as De La Pole Avenue, Hull, did not enter a plea.

Anna Barker, prosecuting, said: “This is a tragic case which has resulted in the death of Ian Langley.“

The Crown submit that the nature of the case and its severity are such that it should be dealt with at the crown court.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield agreed and adjourned the case for Bell to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 18 November. Bell has been handed unconditional bail in the meantime.

In February 2024, the American XL Bully breed was added to the list of banned dogs under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Since then it has been illegal to own an XL Bully without an exemption and all must be neutered.

