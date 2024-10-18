A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a "shooting" on a Newcastle estate.

Northumbria Police received a report of a disturbance in the Headlam Green area of the Byker Wall estate in Newcastle at around 1.50pm on Wednesday.

Officers found a man in his 40s who had suffered a gun shot wound at the scene.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening and remains in hospital.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.

A 21-year-old man also arrested in connection with the report has since been released and will face no further action.

Investigation are continuing to establish the full circumstances.

In a statement, the police urged anyone with information to come forward: “Anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on our website and please quote log number NP-20241016-0522.”

