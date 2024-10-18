Singer-songwriter Sam Fender from North Shields has announced an upcoming tour across the UK and European cities titled 'People Watching Tour'.

In a surprise announcement on his website, Fender confirmed the hopes of fans that he would be back on the road with his band, including a special home gig in Newcastle before Christmas.

The tickets for Newcastle's Utilita Arena will be distributed via a ballot system to ensure local fans secure tickets.

Entrants are required to provide their full name, a valid email address and a post code matching their billing address.

It will be Sam Fender's first hometown gig since he sold out St James' Park for two nights last summer. Credit: PA Images

Tickets for the Newcastle show will only be available for fans with postcodes beginning with the following two letters NE, DH, SR, DL, TS to ensure local people get tickets.

All ballot entries submitted will be picked at random and will close Monday 21 October at 5pm. ​

All successful entries will receive an email confirmation with details on how to purchase tickets – there will be a ticket limit of 4 per order. ​

The website states there will be additional measures in place to prevent the unauthorised resale of tickets. ​Further announcements are expected shortly.

Sam Fender tour dates:

02 Dec 24 - Dublin - 3 Arena

04 Dec 24 - First Direct Arena

06 Dec 24 - Manchester - Co-Op Live

10 Dec 24 - London - The O2

13 Dec 24 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

16 Dec 24 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

20 Dec 24 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena (BALLOT)

04 Mar 25 - Paris - Olympia

05 Mar 25 - Tilburg - 013 Poppodium

08 Mar 25 - Zurich - Halle 622

10 Mar 25 - Cologne - Palladium

13 Mar 25 - Bergamo - Uber Eats Music Hall

18 Mar 25 - Amsterdam - AFAS Live

19 Mar 25 - Brussels - Forest National

Sam Fender is returning to the stage from 2 December 2024. Credit: PA

Since winning the Critics' Choice Award at the Brits in 2019, Fender also scooped a prestigious Ivor Novello award, another Brit for Best British Alternative/Rock Act and has seen both of his studio albums hit number 1 in the album charts.

Last June, Fender sold out St James Park, which has a capacity of more than 50,000, for two consecutive nights.

Billboards outside the football ground were personalised with Fender's lyrics, Greggs was taken over and turned into a bar, and fans queued around the stadium 24 hours before the start of the show.

In 2019, Fender told ITV News Tyne Tees it was his dream to play at his club's home ground. Some fans travelled from Munich in Germany to be at the Newcastle gig.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...