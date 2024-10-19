Play Brightcove video

A day to remember: Amy Sutton joined the birthday celebrations for the late teenager Tomasz Oleszak

People have come together to celebrate what would have been the 17th birthday of a teenager who was killed in a knife attack.

Tomasz Oleszak, from Gateshead, was stabbed and killed just days before his 15th birthday in October 2022.

To mark what would have been his 17th birthday on Saturday 19 October, friends and family gathered for a community charity day raising money to open a memorial pitch in his name.

Tomasz was a promising young football player at Cleveland Hall FC, where his brother Kuba is now a member.

The club has been raising money for a 4G pitch, which will be named in memory of Tomasz. Funds from Tomasz's birthday event will go towards the cause as well as raising awareness of knife crime.

Crowds gathered at Fiddlers Three Pub in Gateshead for a friendly football match, penalty shoot out, auction and prizes, with food and drink as well as an evening firework display.

Friends, school pals and team mates of Tomasz gathered for a match in his honour - wearing his favourite colour, purple. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Tomasz, who was born in Poland in 2007 and moved to the UK with his family in 2012, loved music and sports, playing football and basketball.

He died after being stabbed in Whitehills Nature Park, in Gateshead, just over two years ago.

His friends told ITV Tyne Tees that Tomasz would be watching down and smiling at his birthday celebrations going ahead in full force.

Childhood friend Alex Bayne said, "Just to see everyone like this is heartwarming. It showed how much of an impact he had on everyone. I know he's looking down smiling and he'd be buzzing to see all of us together."

Asked to describe Tomasz in one word, Alex said, "Welcoming. He would never judge anyone, take you as you are and he would be your friend. He was such a good person".

Football teammates Endi Gjeka and Isaac Liddell sat down with ITV Tyne Tees in June 2023, for a special programme on the dangers of knife crime, following the death of their friend.

Both teenagers played in the celebratory match for their friend and said how fun the experience had been.

Endi said, "It's amazing that everyone has come down to support. It's a good community event and everyone is having fun."

Issac added, "We have really enjoyed our day... Everyone in the community still thinks abut him every day, and it's so lovely to see everyone come together and celebrate like this. He would enjoy it, he would love it. He'd be laughing his head off at some of the [football] challenges like, but he would love it".

Organiser Lilian Howson, a close family friend said it was so important to fulfil the family's wishes to celebrate Tomasz's birthday: "Every day is a hard day, everyone still misses him so dearly. But to be able to come together, everyone as a whole to do everything he loved, football and the lot. We have a lot going on today and this evening, and we are looking forward to the fireworks display tonight, lots of tears".

Participation medals were handed out by Tomasz's parents, Kamila and Patryk. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Medals were handed out by the parents of Tomasz to players in the celebratory football game - and the keepsakes had a very special meaning.

Lilian explained, "The whole logo has a story behind it. When Tomasz joined Cleveland Hall, the team was known as the Cleveland Hall Stars. We have his initials and hashtag Knives Down and the colours of the Polish flag. So everything has a meaning, for Tomasz, the players and his family as well."

