Footballers from all over the region stopped play for a minute of silence in memory of a seven-year-old boy who died in a house explosion.

Archie York was killed in the explosion in Benwell shortly before 12:45am on Wednesday (16 October).

Archie, who was described by his family on social media as "the most beautiful, funny and caring little boy", is believed to have died at the scene of the blast in Violet Close.

Following the explosion, which also claimed the life of a man in his 30s, there has been an outpouring of support from the community.

On Saturday 19 October, grass-root football clubs across the region took a moment to remember Archie.

Among them was South Shields FC. Carl Mowatt, Commerical Director at the club, said: "It's imperative we do this minute's silence. The family is from Newcastle, from Benwell, which isn't that far away but how would you feel if it was in our town, in our borough.

"It's the North East, it's still our home. Newcastle, Sunderland, Gateshead, South Shields - it doesn't make a difference. It's our spirit, it's our community."

The club marked a minute of silence through junior games, right up to the first team's match against Leamington.

