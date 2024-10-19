Two women have been arrested after a woman died following a suspected unauthorised slimming jab.

Northumbria Police said it was investigating the death of a woman in her 50s in Sunderland on August 10.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life.

“Another woman, also in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of unauthorised medication with intent to be sold to another person.”

Both women have been released on police bail pending further inquiries, police said.

The woman’s family are being supported by specialist officers, they added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...