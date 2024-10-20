People in Sunderland came together to celebrate the community in the wake of riots during the summer.

The event was organised at Sunderland Minster as a way of showing unity following events on 2 August, when there was widespread disorder.

Hundreds turned out for the festival, which took place on Saturday 19 October.

The family event showcased ethnic food and music and encouraged sampling of ethnic foods and showcased local musicians.

Organisers hope this will be the first of further community gatherings. to take place in different districts.

Zaf Iqbal, who was locked in the mosque in Sunderland when the disorder broke out, was one of those involved. He said: "The rioters were trying to break into the mosque on the Friday night so it was quite traumatic for us.

"Sunderland is a friendly, accepting city which is fast becoming a diverse, multicultural city."

Rev Canon Clare McClaren, who also helped organise the festival, said they had been overwhelmed with support from people who wanted to get involved.

She said: "A number of community groups came together and wanted to do something positive to say this is not the Sunderland we know and love. Lets work together to work for a better future."

