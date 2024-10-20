People who had to leave their homes following a fire at a disused cinema have been able to return home two weeks after the blaze.

The fire broke out at Hartlepool's former Odeon cinema just after 11pm on Saturday 5 October.

Demolition work is underway of the Grade II listed building on Dent Street after it suffered significant damage.

Hartlepool Borough Council confirmed on Saturday 19 October that people who had been moved out of their homes have now been able to return.

Road closures remain in place while the demolition work, which started on Wednesday 16 October, is underway.

There are temporary traffic diversions in place due to the closures in Raby Road, and the end of Young Street and Dent Street.

Demolition is "progressing well" according to the council and will continue into next week.

A 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with the fire has been released on bail.

