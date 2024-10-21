Play Brightcove video

Northumberland Correspondent Tom Barton hears from flood-affected homeowners in Blyth where some have been left uninsurable and unsure how they will foot the latest repair bill.

New-build homeowners in Northumberland are considering legal action after properties were left damaged and uninsurable following two floods in the last six months.

People on Bates Avenue in Blyth were just about to start moving back into their homes after they were left water damaged in April - when they were flooded again earlier this month.

The first flood left some of them uninsurable and unsure about how they would cover the cost of repairs this time round.

Danielle Holland's insurance company refused to renew her policy after the first flood and she was unable to find cover that would protect her against flooding.

The first-time buyer told ITV Tyne Tees she regrets having ever bought the property.

She said: “Someone was going to fix the house. I was going to have somewhere to stay. Yes, it wasn't ideal, but it was going to be okay.

"Whereas this time, I haven’t got that. I worked so hard to even afford this house to try and better my life. Yet I'm in just a terrible situation, and actually my life would have been a lot better if I didn't buy a house.”

Footage taken by residents shows the extent of the flooding

On 8 October residents in the Blyth estate were confronted with their street covered with water.

Footage taken at the time inside the houses shows the flooding was several inches deep. Some homes which escaped flooding in April were this time hit.

Nearly two weeks on, and the owners of 15 homes on Bates Avenue are still counting the cost.

Kerry Forster's home was still undergoing repairs from the first flood when heavy rain struck earlier this month.

She had installed a new kitchen and had a new fridge waiting to be used - but the water has damaged both.

Her repairs will be covered by insurance, but Kerry and her family, who were supposed to move back in four days after the flood, will now be stuck in temporary accommodation for months.

Fifteen homes have been damaged by flooding in Bates Avenue. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees, she said: "Given that this event has already happened in April, you would think there would be something now in place to stop it happening again.

"I don't understand how the same thing can happen, but worse, six months later with more people affected this time around."

Those who represent the insurance industry say there is little they can do to insure modern homes that have flooded.

Louise Clark, Association of British Insurers, said: “There is a flood reinsurance scheme, Flood Re, which does provide affordable and accessible insurance for householders.

"The condition is that they were built before 2009. The reason that that is there is to try to stop more buildings in flood plains.

"And it's a real ask from us for the government, particularly with the new target of building 1.5 million homes over the next five years, to make sure we don't continue to build in areas at risk of flooding.”

It has prompted residents to group together and set up a fundraiser to raise money for legal action to try to establish who is responsible and potentially accountable.

Kerry Forster says her new kitchen and fridge have to be replaced after being damaged by floodwater. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Northumbrian Water has said it has installed additional pumps nearby since April and is investing £4m to improve the overall effectiveness of the pumps.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “Following the recent flooding at Bates Avenue, we have been working closely with the local residents and have offered additional support including drying equipment if required.

"We know how devastating sewer flooding can be, and we are incredibly sorry for the disruption and damage caused to people's homes.

“Since the unfortunate flooding at this location in April 2024, we have installed additional pump capacity at both the Port of Blyth and Bates pumping station, and have been carrying out property-level protection to those impacted.

“However, the recent extreme downpours were overwhelming, which again caused flooding to Bates Avenue.

“To reduce the risk of this happening again, we have been carrying out a £4m investment scheme which is due to be completed by the end of the year.

“We have been liaising with Northumberland County Council and Gleeson Homes, and have been continuing our investigations in the area.

“We would like to thank local residents for their patience and cooperation and we continue to have a dialogue with all those residents affected.”

