The family of a seven-year-old boy who died in a house explosion in Newcastle have paid tribute to him.

Archie York was one of two victims of the incident on Violet Close, Benwell in the early hours of Wednesday 16 October. A man in his 30s also died.

Archie's parents Katherine and Robbie have described him as their "best friend" who would remain in their "hearts forever and always."

In a tribute, released via Northumbria Police, they said: “Archie was not only our son but our best friend. He lit up every room he went in, whether that was with his cheeky smile he was known for or some of his cheeky words.

“We are so broken as a family but Archie will live on in his baby brother Finley who is the spitting image of him.

“He might have been small but he had a heart of gold, everyone loved him.

“We would also like to thank everyone who shared their love with Archie at his balloon release, everyone did him proud.

“As a whole, we are still wanting to wake up from this nightmare but Archie knows he will be in our hearts forever and always.

“We love you Archie York #forever7."

Investigations into the cause of the explosion are ongoing with cordons expected to remain in place for some time.

Superintendent Darren Adams, from Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Archie’s loved ones at this devastating time.

“He has lost his life in truly tragic circumstances, and we would ask everyone to respect his family’s privacy.”

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact Northumbria Police via 101 or the force website, quoting log number NP-20241016-0028.

