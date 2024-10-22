A man has pleaded not guilty to murder after the death of another man on North Tyneside last month.

John Smyth, 63, died after a reported incident on Holly Avenue, in Wallsend, in the early hours of 22 September.

George Henry Ness, 41, of Avon Avenue, North Shields has been charged with his murder.

Ness appeared via videolink at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday (22 October) where he pleaded not guilty to murder, aggravated burglary and having a bladed article.

He faces trial in February 2025.

