Pedestrian dies after being 'hit by a car' in Newcastle

A pedestrian has died after reportedly being hit by a car in Newcastle.

Emergency services were called to the A1058 Coast Road between the Corner House and Cradlewell at around 1:20am on 22 October after reports that a person had been hit by a vehicle.

A 50-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the incident and was declared dead by paramedics at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Northumbria Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant John Sanderson, of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts remain with his family as they look to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.

“We are committed to investigating and better understanding the circumstances that led to the collision and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

“Your dashcam footage or information could prove vital in our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Northumbria Police by calling 101, through social media or via the force website, quoting log number NP-20241022-0045. Dashcam footage can also be uploaded on the website.

